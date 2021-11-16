Fallen Beloit Police officer remembered by co-workers

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — As Beloit Police prepared to lay one of their own to rest, the community learned more about what the officer was like.

Dan Daly passed away from COVID-19 complications on Monday. The officer’s body was transported Monday night from UW SwedishAmerican Hospital back to the city he served for decades.

A sergeant with the department said Daly, nicknamed “Wolf,” was always up for a talk or a laugh.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

