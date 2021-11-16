Fallen Beloit Police officer remembered by co-workers
BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — As Beloit Police prepared to lay one of their own to rest, the community learned more about what the officer was like.
Dan Daly passed away from COVID-19 complications on Monday. The officer’s body was transported Monday night from UW SwedishAmerican Hospital back to the city he served for decades.
A sergeant with the department said Daly, nicknamed “Wolf,” was always up for a talk or a laugh.
Funeral arrangements are pending.Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.
Comments / 0