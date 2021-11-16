ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Beloit, WI

Fallen Beloit Police officer remembered by co-workers

By WTVO
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2n1Qkt_0cymGWCd00

BELOIT, Wis. (WTVO) — As Beloit Police prepared to lay one of their own to rest, the community learned more about what the officer was like.

Dan Daly passed away from COVID-19 complications on Monday. The officer’s body was transported Monday night from UW SwedishAmerican Hospital back to the city he served for decades.

A sergeant with the department said Daly, nicknamed “Wolf,” was always up for a talk or a laugh.

Funeral arrangements are pending.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to MyStateline.com.

Comments / 0

Related
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Rockford house catches fire, no one injured

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — A large house fire happened late Sunday morning in Rockford. The fire happened at approximately 11:20 a.m. at 6647 Chartwell Drive. Upon arrival, firefighters found a 2-story home with heavy fire coming through the roof of the garage and spreading into the second floor. Two people were inside the home when […]
ROCKFORD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Two Freeport men gunned down in the street

FREEPORT, Ill. (WTVO) — 36-year-old Terrance Haynes and 32-year-old Justin Capp were shot to death on a Freeport street Thursday night, and now community leaders are begging for an end to violence. “I don’t want to see anyone getting hurt or seeing how it affects people’s families and stuff, but just in general, it’s even […]
FREEPORT, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
City
Beloit, WI
Beloit, WI
Crime & Safety
Beloit, WI
Sports
Local
Wisconsin Crime & Safety
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Fatal accident on I-90 closes road

BELVIDERE, Ill. (WTVO) — A fatal accident on I-90 has closed a portion of the road. The accident occurred on I-90 Westbound near Irene Road, according to the Illinois State Police. For unknown reasons, a car driven by a 19-year-old male from Rockton swerved off the roadway to the right, traveled up the embankment and […]
ILLINOIS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Police Sergeant#Weather#Beloit Police
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
NewsBreak
Law Enforcement
NewsBreak
Sports
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Pritzker on Rittenhouse verdict: ‘Shooting unarmed citizens is fundamentally wrong’

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WMBD) — Gov. JB Pritzker has spoken out about the not-guilty verdict delivered Friday by a jury in the Kyle Rittenhouse case. Rittenhouse was on trial and faced charges of homicide, attempted homicide, and recklessly endangering safety for killing two men and wounding a third with an AR-style semi-automatic rifle. Friday, he was […]
SPRINGFIELD, IL
MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
996K+
Views
ABOUT

Eyewitness news, weather, sports and other local content for Rockford, Illinois. http://www.mystateline.com

 http://www.mystateline.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy