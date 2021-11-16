ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wyoming State

TerraPower Selects Kemmerer, Wyoming as the Preferred Site for Advanced Reactor Demonstration Plant

Kemmerer Gazette
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBELLEVUE, Washington – November 16, 2021 – TerraPower today announced Kemmerer, Wyoming as the preferred site for the Natrium™ reactor demonstration project, which is a TerraPower and GE-Hitachi technology, and is one of two competitively-selected advanced reactor demonstration projects (ARDP) supported by the U.S. Department of Energy (DOE). The company selected...

www.kemmerergazette.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Kemmerer, WY
Government
Kemmerer, WY
Industry
City
Kemmerer, WY
Local
Wyoming Government
State
Washington State
State
Wyoming State
Local
Wyoming Business
Kemmerer, WY
Business
Local
Wyoming Industry
CBS News

Ohio jury blames CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies for opioid crisis

In a first, a federal jury has found three pharmacies liable for their role in distributing opioids — a verdict that could set the tone for U.S. city and county governments that want to hold pharmacies accountable for contributing to the opioid crisis. CVS, Walgreens and Walmart pharmacies recklessly distributed...
OHIO STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Chris Levesque
The Hill

Biden seeks to revive workplace vaccine mandate

The Biden administration on Tuesday asked a federal court to reinstate a workplace vaccine mandate that was put on hold earlier in November, as officials seek to boost vaccination numbers heading into the winter months. In court papers filed overnight, the administration urged a Cincinnati-based federal appeals court to lift...
U.S. POLITICS

Comments / 0

Community Policy