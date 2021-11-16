Jonathan Becker inducted into JTA Hall of Fame

Jonathan Becker is pictured with a commemorative plaque after being inducted into the Jacksonville Tennis Association Hall of Fame on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) added a new member to its Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Jonathan Becker, head tennis coach at Jacksonville College, was inducted in a ceremony that took place at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Complex.

Becker has been known as a local tennis phenom for quite some time.

As a junior player he earned state and national rankings.

Becker is a graduate of the Tyler Junior College Tennis Tech program, where he became a certified teaching professional.

He has served as head tennis pro at tennis clubs in East Texas and in New Jersey.

Becker is the highest rated tennis league player from Jacksonville in the history of the JTA.

Most recently he has worked to develop local tennis players, in addition to molding the Jacksonville College men's tennis program into a top 10 program nationally.

Earlier this year Becker was lauded by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as National Coach of the Year for junior colleges.

Included on the inscription on his plaque citation are the following sentences: “Jonathan (Becker) is universally respected and well liked by all who personally know him, on and off the court. His lifetime achievements and pleasant manner have brought great credit and acclaim to his family, the JTA, and the city where he lives; for which he has been inducted into the JTA Hall of Fame."