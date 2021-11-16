ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jacksonville, TX

Jonathan Becker inducted into JTA Hall of Fame

By Jay Neal sports@jacksonvilleprogress.com
Jacksonville Daily Progress
Jacksonville Daily Progress
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2ca71O_0cymFxsL00
Jonathan Becker is pictured with a commemorative plaque after being inducted into the Jacksonville Tennis Association Hall of Fame on Saturday. Courtesy photo

The Jacksonville Tennis Association (JTA) added a new member to its Hall of Fame on Saturday.

Jonathan Becker, head tennis coach at Jacksonville College, was inducted in a ceremony that took place at the Jacksonville High School Tennis Complex.

Becker has been known as a local tennis phenom for quite some time.

As a junior player he earned state and national rankings.

Becker is a graduate of the Tyler Junior College Tennis Tech program, where he became a certified teaching professional.

He has served as head tennis pro at tennis clubs in East Texas and in New Jersey.

Becker is the highest rated tennis league player from Jacksonville in the history of the JTA.

Most recently he has worked to develop local tennis players, in addition to molding the Jacksonville College men's tennis program into a top 10 program nationally.

Earlier this year Becker was lauded by the Intercollegiate Tennis Association as National Coach of the Year for junior colleges.

Included on the inscription on his plaque citation are the following sentences: “Jonathan (Becker) is universally respected and well liked by all who personally know him, on and off the court. His lifetime achievements and pleasant manner have brought great credit and acclaim to his family, the JTA, and the city where he lives; for which he has been inducted into the JTA Hall of Fame."

Comments / 0

Related
The Associated Press

US missionaries say 2 of 17 abductees freed in Haiti

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — Two of 17 members of a missionary group who were kidnapped more than a month ago have been freed in Haiti and are safe, “in good spirits and being cared for,” their Ohio-based church organization announced Sunday. Christian Aid Ministries issued a statement saying it could...
WORLD
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Local
Texas Sports
Jacksonville, TX
Sports
City
Jacksonville, TX
NBC News

Warrants issued for man after gun discharges at Atlanta airport

Warrants have been issued for a man who fled after a gun discharged during a search of his luggage at Hartsfield–Jackson Atlanta International Airport, causing panicked travelers to flee and briefly halting departures Saturday afternoon, officials said. About 1:30 p.m., a transportation security officer was checking a passenger's bag after...
ATLANTA, GA
The Hill

Deal reached to reinstate ousted prime minister in Sudan, officials say

A deal reportedly has been brokered in Sudan to reinstate the ousted prime minister weeks after the nation's military led a coup that drove him out of power. A source close to Sudan Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok told Reuters on Sunday that the leader is on board with the deal, under which all political detainees would be freed, to stop the bloodshed. Limitations on Hamdok’s movement have been cleared by the Sudanese military, according to Reuters, and the security forces that were ordered to watch outside his home have been dismissed.
WORLD
NBC News

'More Bubbas, no Black pastors': Attorney for man accused of killing Arbery decried as racist

Before the murder trial began for the three white men accused in the killing of Ahmaud Arbery, who was Black, race was expected to be a major theme in the case. Jurors were asked whether they supported Black Lives Matter, whether they had participated in any racial justice demonstrations and whether they considered the Confederate flag to be racist. All but one Black person was struck from the jury. Eleven of the 12 jurors selected are white.
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jta#Tennis Players#Tyler Junior College#Jacksonville College#The Jta Hall Of Fame
Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville Daily Progress

Jacksonville, TX
1K+
Followers
142
Post
112K+
Views
ABOUT

Media Account for Jacksonville Daily Progress

Comments / 0

Community Policy