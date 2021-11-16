Watch: Floyd Mayweather Makes A Surprise Visit

The WBC Convention is underway in Mexico and one Floyd Mayweather has turned up out of the blew. The former pound for pound number one and one of boxing’s all-time greats has made his thoughts known in no uncertain terms. Speaking at...
Boxing legend Floyd Mayweather has revealed new details about his fight with Logan Paul that may cast doubt on the YouTuber’s real ability in the ring. The exhibition match between Logan Paul and Floyd Mayweather was quite the spectacle. With neither combatant scoring a KO, the fight went the distance and no winner was declared.
Canelo Alvarez staked a massive claim to potentially being better than Floyd Mayweather ever was after stopping Caleb Plant in Las Vegas. Álvarez, boxing’s biggest superstar and WBN Pound for Pound number one fighter, made history by becoming the first undisputed super middleweight champion when he took the IBF champion’s crown on Saturday night.
Canelo Alvarez aims to match former opponent Floyd Mayweather when the Mexican superstar bids for a fifth-weight world boxing title. At the World Boxing Council’s 59th Convention in Mexico City, President Mauricio Sulaiman stated his organization would approve Canelo facing current cruiserweight world champion Junior Makabu. This request from his...
Since Saul Canelo Alvarez’ big win recently against Caleb Plant everyone has been offering their thoughts on who he should fight next. As a free agent however Alvarez can literally do what he wants. Fight who he wants. He’s in a good position. Many wanted him to take on David...
During the WBC’s annual convention, president Mauricio Sulaiman addressed those in attendance while Floyd Mayweather and Julio Cesar Chavez were on stage, narrating a supposed agreement between the two to stage an exhibition bout in the coming year. “At the same time they turn to each other, and they said...
Gilberto Ramirez stands just eight wins from the exceptional Floyd Mayweather record of 50-0, but the dangerous Mexican can’t land a world title fight. “Zurdo” is on the path to greatness. That’s if he can land the correct opponents. However, it’s not that easy. Now, he’s frustrated by light-heavyweight ruler Dmitry Bivol’s silence.
This week, Floyd Mayweather hit Mexico for the World Boxing Council Convention and got mobbed by a swarm of fans as he arrived. The five-weight world champion and all-around boxing legend got hit with a wave of love from the Mexico City faithful, known fanatics of the sport. Mayweather, who...
Back in 2013, Floyd Mayweather battled Canelo Alvarez in what was one of the most lucrative fights in history. Mayweather was already a legend. Canelo, on the other hand, was a fighter on the rise. And, while Canelo was certainly game, his lack of experience – coupled with Mayweather’s iconic skill set – led to his first and only defeat. Since that time, of course, Mayweather has – professionally, at least – ridden off into the sunset while Canelo has taken the mantel as the sport of boxing’s biggest name. Now the red haired star is in line to shockingly gun for a cruiserweight title after just having unified the super middleweight division. Mayweather weighed in on his former foe this week in Mexico for the WBC’s 2021 Convention.
"Not only do I want to provide fitness in as many diverse neighborhoods as possible, but it’s important to give back in more engaged ways to the communities we are in as well. We launched our Gloves Over Guns youth program at the flagship location this summer, which utilizes the studio to provide mentoring and fitness programs to young people in schools that are negatively impacted by gangs, violence, and peer pressure. Gloves Over Guns is a school-associated system that combines life skills and fitness training, intended to reduce these at-risk students’ tendencies to commit crimes and aiming to improve their opportunities for success long-term. Our aim is to continue to grow the Gloves Over Guns program and help as many young kids as possible have an optimistic outlook through a focus on training, mentorship and positive role models." - Floyd Mayweather.
Gilberto Ramirez, the man who Oscar De La Hoya promised would break the Floyd Mayweather 50-0 record, is set for an ample opportunity next month. Lurking just eight wins behind Mayweather, the feared former world champion and light heavyweight sensation of Mazatlán, Mexico, will welcome the holiday season on December 18.
Floyd Mayweather says Logan Paul is lucky their exhibition wasn't a real fight ... 'cause if it was -- and he actually trained for it -- it would've been a 1st round knockout!!. Remember, the YouTube sensation went the distance with Mayweather in June -- even landing a few punches...
Former undefeated boxing champion, Floyd Mayweather, made an unexpected appearance at the WBC convention in Mexico. In a video shared by veteran reporter Michael Benson on Twitter, Mayweather is seen addressing the attendees of the event. The former No. 1 pound-for-pound king said that he respects WBC and other sanctioning...
