Weekly women’s hockey wrap-up: November 16

At the historic Matthews Arena Oct. 24, the Northeastern women’s hockey team dominated the Holy Cross Crusaders to the tune of a 3-1 victory. While the play on the ice was electric, the atmosphere was not. At best, the crowd was sparse, with the NU student section, the DogHouse, less than 10% full and the majority of the other seats empty. The recorded attendance at this game was 702, but it felt like much less than that in the arena. At one point, the loudspeakers blasted crowd noise to emulate the sound of cheering fans, something that was not present at the game.

SPORTS ・ 13 DAYS AGO