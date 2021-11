The Chargers have activated Joey Bosa from the COVID-19 protocol list, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports. Bosa was placed on the list earlier this week after being deemed a close contact of an infected individual. Bosa is unvaccinated, so he was forced to stay away from the team for five days, but as long as he continues to test negative each day, he can return to the team after those five days. If he had tested positive, he would’ve had to stay away for 10 days and present himself with no symptoms to the team doctor before returning.

NFL ・ 1 DAY AGO