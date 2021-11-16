Christmas Trees May Cost More This Year Due To Shortage

WATERTOWN (CBS) – The Best Buy in Watertown was filled with busy shoppers as the holiday season approaches. With Black Friday a week away, some consumers are buying what they want in advance of the holiday rush. “The later you wait, you may be disappointed,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said. Hurst says consumers are shopping early because of what they are hearing about supply chain concerns. “You are seeing promotions to get consumers out early, you’re seeing them come out to get a good deal and the consumers are all concerned about the supply chain and...

