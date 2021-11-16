ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Paul Burton

Christmas Trees May Cost More This Year Due To Shortage

cbslocal.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleChristmas trees are expected to be in short supply...

boston.cbslocal.com

Comments / 0

Related
CBS Chicago

300 Families Receive Turkeys And Christmas Trees For The Holidays

CHICAGO (CBS) — Now 300 families will have a turkey on the table this Thanksgiving thanks to a winning collaboration. The Dovetail Project teamed up with teh Chicago Bears to give turkeys and Christmas trees to young parents who might not have been able to afford them this holiday season. The Dovetail Project gives young Black and Latino men the skills and support they need to be great fathers and role models for their children.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Christmas Trees#Wbz Tv
CBS Boston

Holiday Shoppers Hitting Stores Early Due To Supply Chain Concerns

WATERTOWN (CBS) – The Best Buy in Watertown was filled with busy shoppers as the holiday season approaches. With Black Friday a week away, some consumers are buying what they want in advance of the holiday rush. “The later you wait, you may be disappointed,” Retailers Association of Massachusetts President Jon Hurst said. Hurst says consumers are shopping early because of what they are hearing about supply chain concerns. “You are seeing promotions to get consumers out early, you’re seeing them come out to get a good deal and the consumers are all concerned about the supply chain and...
WATERTOWN, MA
100.5 The River

Warning Of Christmas Tree Shortages

A few years ago, the trend in Christmas Trees was to go artificial and retro. Since, the pandemic began though, the desire for a real tree has been illuminated. The American Christmas Tree Association is warning there is a shortage of Christmas trees this year, real and artificial. Michigan is...
AGRICULTURE
97.9 WGRD

Warning Of Christmas Tree Shortages

A few years ago, the trend in Christmas Trees was to go artificial and retro. Since, the pandemic began though, the desire for a real tree has been illuminated. The American Christmas Tree Association is warning there is a shortage of Christmas trees this year, real and artificial. Michigan is...
AGRICULTURE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Burton

Comments / 0

Community Policy