Gov DeSantis proposes over $1.5B for environmental projects

NAPLES, Fla. (AP) — Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis on Tuesday proposed spending more than $1.5 billion for Everglades restoration, coastal resiliency efforts and other environmental projects in the coming state budget.

The governor outlined the proposed environmental spending at separate news conferences in Naples and Miami. The spending requests would need to be approved by the Legislature.

“We are excited to announce this historic support for Florida’s environment, Everglades restoration, and our water resources,” he said. “We have seen great results so far, but we are not yet at the finish line.”

The proposals include $960 million for Everglades restoration and other water quality projects, as well as $550 million aimed at resiliency projects for sea level rise, storms and flooding.

The governor has until Dec. 12 to announce his state spending plan and has previously outlined a proposal to increase teacher wages and give educators bonuses. The Legislature doesn’t have to approve the governor’s budget requests, but Republicans control the House and Senate and have worked closely with DeSantis in the past.