Editorial: Charleston County Council needs to follow through on Joseph Floyd Manor

CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON PUBLIC HEARING THE NORTH CHARLESTON ZONING BOARD OF APPEALS WILL HOLD A PUBLIC HEARING ON MONDAY, DECEMBER 6, 2021, AT 5:00 P.M. AT CITY COUNCIL CHAMBERS (3RD FLOOR), NORTH CHARLESTON CITY HALL, 2500 CITY HALL LANE, NORTH CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, FOR THE PURPOSE OF CONSIDERING THE FOLLOWING: A variance from Article IV, Section 4-10, Paragraph (a)(2), relating to the parking requirement, for the property addressed as 7582 Stafford Road (Charleston County TMS #484-16-00-039), in the B-2, General Business, Zoning District/Council District 2. A variance from Article IV, Section 4-10, Paragraph (a)(11), relating to the parking requirement, for the property addressed as 3910 Verde Avenue (formerly 3795 Spruill Avenue; Charleston County TMS #469-03-00-001, #469-07-00-006, and #469-03-00-051), in the R-2, Multi-Family Residential, Zoning District, and the PD, Planned Development (Horizon Village), Zoning District/Council District 10. A variance from Article V, Section 5-11, Paragraph (b)(2)(D), relating to the rear buffer, for the property addressed as 8685 Dorchester Road (Dorchester County TMS #171-00-00-074), in the ON, Neighborhood Office, Zoning District/Dorchester Road Corridor I Overlay District/Council District 9. Those persons who wish to appear before the Board should sign-in or contact the office of the Planning and Zoning Department no later than 4:45 p.m. on the date of the meeting. GWEN MOULTRIE ZONING ADMINISTRATOR CITY OF NORTH CHARLESTON (843) 740-2571 This Notice is published in compliance with Section 9(A) of Act 593 of the General Assembly of South Carolina for 1898. AD#1973055.

NORTH CHARLESTON, SC ・ 2 DAYS AGO