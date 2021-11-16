Greenville County Council discusses rezoning ordinance

WASHINGTON (AP) — A committee investigating the Jan. 6 U.S. Capitol insurrection issued subpoenas Monday to five more individuals, including former President Donald Trump’s ally Roger Stone and conspiracy theorist Alex Jones, as lawmakers deepened their probe of the rallies that preceded the deadly attack. The subpoenas include demands for...
Waukesha, Wisconsin, police Chief Daniel Thompson said a person of interest is currently in custody but stressed the investigation is "very active." Waukesha Fire Chief Steven Howard said his department transported at least 11 adults and 12 children to six area hospitals. Thompson noted that some of the fatalities are children.
The New York Assembly's Judiciary Committee has released a report on its investigation into misconduct claims against former Gov. Andrew Cuomo (D), detailing "overwhelming evidence" that he engaged in sexual harassment while in office, among other findings. The 63-page document, released on Monday, corroborates claims investigated by Attorney General Letitia...
Hong Kong — Chinese tennis star Peng Shuai has resurfaced after almost 20 days of silence and global concern that she may have been detained. But images showing Peng over the weekend don't appear to have eased fears for her safety that began when she disappeared from public view following an accusation of sexual assault against one of the Chinese Communist Party's former top leaders.
Sean Parnell, a candidate for Senate in Pennsylvania endorsed by former President Donald Trump, has suspended his campaign after a judge ruled Monday in favor of his estranged wife in a court fight over custody of their three children. His estranged wife, Laurie Snell, had testified about abuse she says...
