BMW’s Test Fest is always an exciting event, allowing us to test the full lineup of new BMWs in just one day, on both road and track, in the always-beautiful Palm Springs, California. Some years are better than others, with more new and exciting performance models, and this year was one of those years. There were several thrilling new performance cars at the ready, for us to flog at will, but the ones we were most excited to test were the new BMW M3 and M4 Competition xDrive models.

PALM SPRINGS, CA ・ 13 DAYS AGO