Chartwells at Eastern Michigan University hosts “Friendsgiving” event, donates meals to fight food insecurity
Ypsilanti - Chartwells Higher Education, a recognized leader in contract foodservice management, recently announced it will be hosting "Thank-Ful" - a nationwide Thanksgiving event taking place at over 300 U.S. colleges and university campuses. On Nov. 18, Eastern Michigan University students will join millions of others nationwide to simultaneously partake in...today.emich.edu
Comments / 0