Brandy Johnson set to lead Michigan Community College Association

Drs. Oge Chukwu, MD, and Gregory Avetisov, DO, have recently joined Pershing Health Systems (PHS) Community Medical Associates. Oge Chukwu was born and raised in Nigeria and earned his Bachelor of Science Degree in medical technology from Huntington College in Huntington, Indiana before attending medical school at Loma Linda, Calif. According to a press release, after years of hard work and unparalleled dedication to his field, he did his family medicine internship and residency at the Akron General Medical Center in Akron, Ohio. Since entering private practice, Chukwu has served in various clinics and medical facilities in the Midwest and most recently he worked at the Mosaic Medical Center in St. Joseph. Chukwu’s education and work experience has given him a solid foundation for caring for patients of all ages with a wide range of general-family medical problems.

HEALTH SERVICES ・ 12 DAYS AGO