Pearl Jam is one of the most single-minded bands we’ve ever seen. They have a mission and a vision and they’re going to stick to it, no matter what. You can trace that attitude back through their fights with Ticketmaster, their continuing support of various charities and causes, their insistence on allowing taping of their concerts, their releasing of dozens of live albums, and, of course, making music the way they want to.

