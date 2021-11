Weekly COVID-19 deaths continue for Washington County this fall as Iowa’s hospitalizations are nearly 10 times its dip in June. Wednesday’s update of the state coronavirus dashboard shows 102 new deaths have been confirmed, which occurred between September 15th and November 11th. Iowa now has 7,268 deaths, and Washington County added another death to 61 total. Iowa’s 14-day average positive test rate is at its highest in several months at 9.7%, and Washington’s increased half a percentage point over the week to 5.6%. Iowa has 20 new hospitalizations this week, 14 of them from the southeast region. Statewide there are 544 patients hospitalized, and southeast Iowa has 106. Ten more patients are in the Intensive Care Unit for a current statewide total of 123, four of them from the southeast for a total of 38 in the ICU. The largest percentage of hospitalizations are currently among those 60-69 years old. Those not fully vaccinated against COVID-19 account for 76.1% of those hospitalized, and 78.9% in the ICU. Of Iowans 18 and older 68.6% are fully vaccinated, and 71.4% of those 12 and older have at least one dose.

IOWA STATE ・ 2 DAYS AGO