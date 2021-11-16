ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dolphins place OT Greg Little on IR and waive S Sheldrick Redwine

After Brian Flores acknowledged the team’s issues on the offensive line, it doesn’t appear that there will be any changes to the group going forward.

That’s because the team announced Tuesday that offensive tackle Greg Little would be placed on injured reserve. In the same announcement, the team waived safety Sheldrick Redwine.

Little, who the Dolphins traded a draft pick for back in August, has yet to be active all season despite obvious issues at the tackle positions. Flores confirmed this week that rookie Liam Eichenberg would be staying in, so this all but eliminates a change to either tackle spot.

Redwine signed with Dolphins late in October of the Panthers’ practice squad, but he hasn’t played a snap for Miami either. He actually missed a game due to disciplinary reasons during his short stay.

It appears that one of these spots will be taken by newly signed defensive tackle Andrew Billings who signed to the practice squad Monday.

