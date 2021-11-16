ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Traffic

UPDATE: Road open after closing due to crash

By Sara Tomarelli
 5 days ago

UPDATE: As of 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021

I-44 at mile marker 1 has reopened according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.

COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Bridge is closed due to an unknown injury collision that happened earlier Tuesday.

I-44 at MM 1 East Bound was closed around 4:20 p.m.

As of now, it has been reported that the traffic is backed up all the way to Burkburnett.

This is a developing story. Stick with Texoma’s Hompage for more updates.

