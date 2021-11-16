UPDATE: Road open after closing due to crash
UPDATE: As of 5:31 p.m. Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021
I-44 at mile marker 1 has reopened according to the Oklahoma Highway Patrol.
COTTON COUNTY, Okla. (KFDX/KJTL) — Red River Bridge is closed due to an unknown injury collision that happened earlier Tuesday.
I-44 at MM 1 East Bound was closed around 4:20 p.m.
As of now, it has been reported that the traffic is backed up all the way to Burkburnett.
This is a developing story.
