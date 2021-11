“Sad news to report got a phone call from our game warden and said the American Bald Eagle had to be euthanized. His back was broken, his legs broken, and too many internal injuries. When rescued the Eagle had been hit by a car and was trying to hide in the bushes near Highway 6 and FM 2 in Grimes County to die in peace. He was rescued and transferred by the Game Warden who was contacted by Sheriff Sowell to a rehab center. The bird will be donated to a native American Indian tribe as they are the only ones that can possess feathers from an American Bald Eagle.

GRIMES COUNTY, TX ・ 12 DAYS AGO