Colorado’s new redistricting process is in the history books. On Monday, the state supreme court approved new statehouse maps, the last major step in the process to set new political boundaries ahead of next year’s elections. All that remains is for the Redistricting Commission to file the state maps, as well as the new congressional map, with the Secretary of State’s office. Once filed, the maps will be official.

COLORADO STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO