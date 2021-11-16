ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
TV Series

Ava DuVernay’s Queen Sugar to End With Season 7

By ElizaBeth Taylor
E! News
E! News
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWatch: Oprah Winfrey Reveals Biggest Takeaways From "Queen Sugar" Get ready for a sweet ending. On Tuesday, Nov. 16, E! News learned that Queen Sugar is set to end after its season seven in 2022. This news comes just before the beloved drama's season six finale, which airs tonight, Nov....

www.eonline.com

Comments / 0

Related
Variety

Will Smith’s Book Tour Rolls On to Los Angeles for Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay About His Career and Fatherhood

Will Smith’s book tour took over the Dolby Theatre in Hollywood on Thursday night. The 3,400 seat theater was packed to the rafters for the two hour event, as Smith brought his own special brand of smoke to the stage both in the form of pyrotechnics, as well as a fresh verse. Part rap show, part motivational seminar and part sermon, fans hung on Smith’s every word as he opened up about the highs and lows of his life and career, divulging the secrets to his success in Hollywood, as well as some of his darkest moments and deepest disappointments. And as...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Will Smith Engages in Emotional Conversation With Ava DuVernay On L.A. Book Tour Stop

In support of his new memoir Will, Will Smith embarked on a vulnerable and wide-ranging conversation on the stage of the Hollywood’s Dolby Theatre in a sit down with Ava DuVernay on Thursday. Smith’s nationwide book tour began in his native Philadelphia, then traveled to Brooklyn, Chicago, and Los Angeles before it heads to London, and was a night of storytelling, laughter, performance, and even tears — Smith’s myriad talents as a raconteur, comedian, rapper, and family man on full display. The night opened with the trailer for King Richard, Smith’s latest role as Richard Williams, father of tennis legends Venus and...
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
c21media.net

Ava DuVernay superhero drama Naomi to head The CW mid-season line-up

US free-to-air network The CW has unveiled its mid-season schedule, which includes new superhero drama Naomi from Ava DuVernay and All American spin-off series All American: Homecoming. Produced by DuVernay’s Array Filmworks in association with Warner Bros Television, Naomi is about a teenage girl as she sets out to uncover...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Queen Sugar' Season 6 Finale Preview: Bordelon Family Makes Haunting Discovery on Their Land (Exclusive)

The Borderlon siblings' fight to keep their 800-acre sugarcane farm in the family and out of Samuel Landry's ownership will result in a haunting discovery in Tuesday's Queen Sugar Season 6 finale, airing at 8 p.m. ET. In an exclusive clip from the Season 6 finale of the OWN series, titled "And You Would Be One of Them," shared with PopCulture.com, Dominic's probe with a thermal camera uncovers a burial site dating back to 1887 is on the land.
TV SERIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kofi Siriboe
Person
Bianca Lawson
Person
Nova
Person
Ava Duvernay
Person
Rutina Wesley
Person
Oprah Winfrey
TVLine

Queen Sugar's Tina Lifford Breaks Down Season 6 Finale's Bordelon Win and Vi's Overdue Reunion With Blue

While we all know troubles don’t last always, the Bordelon family’s difficult times on Queen Sugar seem to dwell longer than most. Thankfully, that trend shifted when the Season 6 finale of the endearing OWN drama aired this Tuesday and finally gave the Bordelons a much-needed win. Sam Landry had tried to blackmail the family into selling their farm to him by using Ralph Angel’s crime as leverage. But Aunt Vi and Hollywood devised a plan to track down Theo, the dude who set up RA, so he could tell the truth and exonerate his old prison buddy. Meanwhile, Dominic worked...
TV SERIES
Popculture

'Queen Sugar': Bianca Lawson Talks Darla's Evolution (Exclusive)

There's a reason that out of all the characters Bianca Lawson has played in her 20+ year acting career, Darla of the hit OWN drama series Queen Sugar is her favorite. Lawson brings a level of depth and vulnerability to Darla unlike ever seen before on television. Despite Darla's mishaps and past struggles with addiction, viewers root for her to win. Darla proves that there's power in redemption.
TV SERIES
Magic 1470AM

One Of Louisiana’s Favorite Shows Queen Sugar Is Coming To An End

One of my favorite shows that have been in households around the world, and exposed the many to another side of Louisiana culture is coming to an end. According to Deadline.com, after 7 seasons with Tuesday's (Nov 16) episode being the finale of the sixth season. The hit show will end next year with filming beginning at the top of 2022. The show was an instant hit with show creator Ava Duvernay scripting the series after the book of the same name by Natalie Baszille.
LOUISIANA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Queen Sugar#Sugar Industry#The Oprah Winfrey Network
TV Fanatic

Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 Review: And You Would Be One of Them

After such a dramatically satisfying season, I'm sorry to say that Queen Sugar Season 6 Episode 10 was a bit of a letdown. It would have been enjoyable as a regular installment, but as a season finale, it left far too many unanswered questions and wrapped up some storylines too quickly.
TV SERIES
tvseriesfinale.com

Queen Sugar: Season Seven; OWN Drama Series Renewed for Final Season

The Bordelon family will return for one final run in 2022. OWN has renewed the Queen Sugar drama series for a seventh and final season. The sixth season finale airs tonight. Queen Sugar stars Rutina Wesley, Dawn-Lyen Gardner, Kofi Siriboe, Nicholas Ashe, Tina Lifford, Omar J. Dorsey, Ethan Hutchison, Bianca Lawson, and Tammy Townsend with Paula Jai Parker, Marquis Rodriguez, McKinley Freeman, and Erika Ashley recurring. Based on the Natalie Baszile novel, the story unfolds in the fictional Louisiana town of Saint Josephine. It chronicles the lives and loves of the estranged Bordelon siblings who try to save the family sugarcane farm, after a family tragedy. Season six finds the Bordelon family reclaiming their lives coming out of the pandemic. As Ralph Angel (Siriboe) and Darla (Lawson) plan the arrival of their new baby, Nova (Wesley) continues to speak out against political corruption, and Charley (Gardner) faces a life-altering decision. Throughout the season, viewers will witness the joy amid the struggle and humanity’s ability to persevere through whatever life may bring.
TV SERIES
urbanbellemag.com

‘Queen Sugar’ Recap: The Bordelons Stick to the Plan

On tonight’s “Queen Sugar” season finale, it seems as if things come together for the Bordelons and the farm may be saved from a takeover. While Ralph Angel is days away from signing over the farm to Sam Landry, Aunt Vi, Charley, Hollywood, and Nova spring into action. First, Hollywood...
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Warner Bros.
NewsBreak
TV Series
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
TV & Videos
NewsBreak
Celebrities
Popculture

Beloved Actor Dies of COVID-19 at 73

Indian actor Yusuf Hussain has passed away at the age of 73 after contracting COVID-19. The Tribune India reports that Hussain, best known for his roles in Dhoom 2, Raees, and Road to Sangam passed away on Saturday at Lilavati Hospital in Mumbai. His son-in-law, filmmaker Hansal Mehta, who is...
PUBLIC HEALTH
arcamax.com

Machine Gun Kelly 'plans to propose' to Megan Fox

Machine Gun Kelly is "planning to propose" to Megan Fox. The 31-year-old rapper started dating the Hollywood actress last year, and he's now thinking about popping the big question. A source explained to 'Entertainment Tonight': "They're very in love and beyond obsessed with each other. They are ready to take...
CELEBRITIES
enstarz.com

Ben Affleck Leaving Jennifer Lopez Because of Their Busy Careers? Singer Reportedly Pressuring Actor To Do THIS

Fans from all over the world have been gushing over Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck after they reconciled this year. The couple has since attended numerous red carpet events together and even shared their love on social media. However, behind the sweetness that they portray in the public, one report alleges that there is something bad going on between them; is this true?
CELEBRITIES
E! News

E! News

124K+
Followers
35K+
Post
29M+
Views
ABOUT

Bringing you all the latest entertainment news!

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy