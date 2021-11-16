ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Crowley, LA

Acadia Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating couple who stole car during test drive

By KATC NEWS
 5 days ago
Crowley Crime Stoppers is asking for help in solving a felony theft that occurred in the 19000 block of the Egan Highway. This incident occurred on November 5, 2021.

A sales representative met with a woman and a man regarding interest in purchasing a vehicle. The woman requested to do a test drive, which was authorized. The couple left the business parking lot and never returned with the vehicle, according to police.

The vehicle is described as a 2004 Cadillac Deville sedan, tan in color. At the time of the theft, there was no license plate on the vehicle.

The woman was identified by her license as Rhonda Holloway Broussard. She is 60 years of age, 5'9 in height, weighing 155 pounds. Her last known address is 164 Powell Pump Road in Elton.

The male suspect is unknown and is described as a white male with a tall, large build.

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Rhonda Broussard, you are urged to call the tips line at 337-789-TIPS or download the P3 app to report your tip anonymously.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $1,000 cash reward for information leading to Broussard's arrest.

Crime & Safety
