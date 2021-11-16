ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, MI

Doctors urge small gatherings, vaccinations for Thanksgiving

By Kimberly Craig
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0hjLIX_0cym7Ajx00

The Henry Ford Health System is seeing a surge in patients testing positive with COVID-19, with the majority of those individuals being unvaccinated, according to Bob Riney, President of Healthcare Operations and Chief Operating Officer.

Currently, Henry Ford has 330 COVID-19 patients across their five hospitals, with more in their emergency department waiting for a bed.

"I know that all of us had hoped that we'd be in a better, very different place as we approach this coming Thanksgiving season but we really are not," Riney told reporters during a Zoom press conference Friday.

At the same press conference, Henry Ford's Dr. Adnan Munkarah urged people to get vaccinated and avoid large gatherings this holiday.

Click on the video to hear from Dr. Munkarah and Riney on their concerns for rising infection numbers.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Michigan Health
Wayne County, MI
Health
Wayne County, MI
COVID-19 Vaccines
County
Wayne County, MI
Local
Michigan COVID-19 Vaccines
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Henry Ford
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Thanksgiving#Vaccinations#Healthcare Operations
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Vaccines
WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News

13K+
Followers
4K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Detroit, Michigan news and weather from WXYZ Detroit - 7 Action News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy