Why Is Rivian Stock Gathering So Much Attention On Wall Street?. Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ: RIVN) is charged up and ready to start trading in the stock market today, in what is sure to be one of the hottest IPOs recently. The IPO is being closely watched for good reason. That’s because it is one of the largest IPOs that the U.S. has seen in the past decade. The company has priced its IPO at $78 a share to raise about $11.9 billion. The IPO comes as Rivian delivered its first vehicles, exclusively to its own employees, just a couple of months ago.

STOCKS ・ 13 DAYS AGO