A man due to appear in court in the stabbing of a Sandy Springs, Georgia, police officer is now accused of the double homicide of a Cobb County firefighter and his wife. The Cobb County Police Department said 22-year-old Matthew Lanz is a suspect in the murder investigation of 31-year-old Timothy Justin Hicks and his wife, 31-year-old Amber Hicks. Both were found dead from gunshot wounds in a home on Verena Drive in Acworth on Thursday morning. The couple’s toddler was home but was not hurt, The Associated Press reported.

