After securing bowl eligibility for the first time in the coach Chip Kelly era with a win over Colorado, UCLA football (6-4, 4-3 Pac-12) will face off with USC (4-5, 3-4) for its last road matchup of the regular season. After a last-second loss in the previous edition of the crosstown rivalry, the blue and gold will attempt to bring home the Victory Bell against a team that has been reeling since the firing of former Trojan coach Clay Helton during week two. Here’s this week’s scouting report from assistant Sports editor Francis Moon – who is currently procrastinating a paper and midterm by writing this scouting report.

