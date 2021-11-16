Associate or Senior Editor (Soft Matter Physics), Nature Communications

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Job Title: Associate or Senior Editor (Soft Matter Physics)

Organisation: Nature Communications

Location: London, Berlin or Shanghai

Closing date: 13th December 2021

Nature Research is the world’s leader in publishing high-quality research from across the natural sciences. Its journals include Nature, the Nature Research journals, the Nature Reviews journals and Nature Communications.

Nature Communications is the leading multidisciplinary Open Access journal, publishing high-quality scientific research. To help us to build on the success of this journal, we’re seeking a soft matter physicist who has a critical eye, a deep understanding of their subject and interests beyond, and who can think on their feet.

The Associate/Senior Editor role at Nature Communications is ideal for researchers who love science but feel that a career at the bench isn’t enough to sate your desire to learn more about the natural world and for those who enjoy reading papers outside their chosen area of research.

The responsibilities include:

  • Handling original research papers, and working closely with other editors on all aspects of the editorial process, including manuscript selection and overseeing peer review.
  • Making well-reasoned editorial decisions on submitted manuscripts in the light of expert advice.
  • Determining the representation of their subject in the journal.
  • Liaising extensively with editors at other journals in the Nature family and with experts in the international scientific community.
  • Attending conferences and visiting research institutions.

To be considered for the position, you will have:

  • A PhD (or equivalent) in soft matter research. This could include, but is not limited to polymer physics, fluid dynamics and rheology, glass and jamming, active matter, colloidal self-assembly or liquid crystals.
  • Some postdoctoral research experience is preferred but not essential. A thorough understanding of the fundamentals of the subject is essential.
  • A passion for science and a thirst to learn more. You must be able to demonstrate the breadth of your interest in scientific research, both within and beyond your speciality and across the wider fields of applied physics.
  • Excellent communication and interpersonal skills and be fluent in English (written and spoken).
  • The ability to read and assess the novelty, context and implications of research submitted to the journal from different areas of this discipline.
  • Be eager to travel and meet scientists worldwide, learn more about them and their research, and help them learn more about us and what we are looking for in the papers we seek to publish.

This role can be located in either our London, Berlin or Shanghai office. The position is offered on a full-time, temporary basis. Editorial experience is not required, although applicants with significant editorial experience are encouraged to apply and will potentially be considered for Senior Editor positions.

Applicants should include a CV, a cover letter explaining their interest in the post and their preferred office of employment, and a separate concise (300-400 words) discussion of recent scientific developments in any area of soft matter physics that you found particularly exciting, stating why.

Closing date: 13th December 2021

Candidates will be considered as they apply.

