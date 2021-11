Lake Family Resource Center (Lake FRC) is proud to announce that we have been selected by the former Hunger Task Force board to continue the annual tradition of the holiday food giveaway program. We are now accepting donations at any branch of West America Bank. These donations go toward the purchase of food for residents of Lake County only and are much appreciated by all who receive them. This program is funded 100% from generous community donations and your support will help keep this program going year after year. A gift to the program also allows donors to write a dedication to loved ones past and present if desired. The dedication and donor listings will be printed in the Record-Bee and posted online on our various social media sites and on our webpage.

LAKE COUNTY, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO