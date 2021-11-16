ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Corpus Christi – Nueces County Public Health District COVID-19 Briefing

 8 days ago

When: Wednesday, November 17, at 5:00 p.m.

Where: City Hall Council Chambers

1201 Leopard Street

Who: Steve Viera, Assistant City Manager

Nueces County Judge Barbara Canales

Annette Rodriguez, Public Health Director

Dr. Christopher Bird, Associate Professor, TAMUCC

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – The City of Corpus Christi and Nueces County will have a joint news conference to brief the public on the COVID-19 pandemic beginning at 5:00 p.m.

YouTube: CCTVCorpusChristi

CCTV20: Spectrum Channel 1300, Grande Channel 20, AT&T Uverse Channel 99

This is not a public gathering.

For more information, media representatives can contact Senior PIO Amy Gazin at 361-826-1655 or by email at amyg2@cctexas.com.

