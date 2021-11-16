ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
City of Corpus Christi adds $7.8 Million to the Emergency Rental Assistance Program

CORPUS CHRISTI, TX – At today’s regularly scheduled City Council meeting, Mayor Paulette M. Guajardo and City Council approved $7,808,211 for the Corpus Christi Emergency Rental Assistance Program. Renters who are behind on their rent or utilities due to a COVID-19 related financial hardship can get help with overdue or upcoming payments.

“Your City Council and I are dedicated to assisting working individuals and families after experiencing the hardships caused as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Mayor Paulette Guajardo. “The Emergency Rental Assistance Program is a great resource to assist our community back to financial recovery.”

This approval supplements the $9,868,157 made available on July 1, 2021. To date, 1,274 households have been approved for $6,314,092 in assistance.

Eligible tenants may receive assistance for overdue and forward rent payments, utility bills, internet service bills, and other expenses. The total number of months covered by the program for back payments, current and forward payments combined cannot exceed 18 months of assistance.

Rental payments under the program are made to landlords, property owners, or management companies, though in certain circumstances, they may be made to the tenant.

To apply, applicants can visit www.cctexas.com/erap. For those unable to apply online, computers are available for use at the La Retama Central Library at 805 Comanche Street.

In-person assistance for applications is provided at the La Retama Central Library on Tuesdays, Thursdays, and Fridays from 10:00 a.m. to 6:00 p.m. and on Saturdays from 9:00 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. Applicants with questions can call 361-724-3085.

For more information, visit www.cctexas.com/erap.

Media Inquiries contact Public Information Officer Gabriela Morrow at 361-826-3583 or email at GabrielaM@cctexas.com

