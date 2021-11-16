ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Ramsey hopes Cardiff crowd gives Wales an edge in World Cup play-offs

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Aaron Ramsey stressed the importance of home advantage as Wales booked a World Cup play-off semi-final date in Cardiff.

Wales went into their final qualifier against Belgium needing a point to secure a home tie unless Turkey won their last game by four clear goals.

But Turkey could only win 2-1 in Montenegro and Wales’ 1-1 draw with Belgium, the world’s top-ranked side, clinched a home semi-final game in March.

“There’s some big, big teams still in it, but it’s so important that we had a home tie,” Ramsey told Sky Sports.

“You could see the atmosphere here tonight, it’s a special place to come and play.

“So hopefully that will give us an extra edge in that play-off.”

Wales have lost only one competitive game at home since being beaten by the Republic of Ireland in qualifying for the 2018 World Cup exactly four years ago. Denmark won 2-1 at Cardiff in a Nations League game in November 2018.

After Kieffer Moore had cancelled out Kevin De Bruyne’s early effort, Ramsey said: “It’s massive. Full credit to the boys. They put in a massive shift again against top opposition, so full credit.

“We always believed we could get a result, especially at home with our fans here. It’s another good night for us.”

Manager Rob Page admitted he had tears in his eyes after the final whistle.

He said: “I was a wreck. It was an emotional time of just telling the players how proud I am.

“I couldn’t be any more proud of that group of men, to give that level of performance off the back of Saturday’s performance (a 5-1 victory over Belarus) as well.

“We knew we needed to score goals on Saturday because it might come down to goal difference, but we went out for the win here.

“Even late on, 15, 20 minutes to go, we weren’t happy just sitting on a point.

“We wanted to go and get the win, and credit has to go the players, they were outstanding.”

Belgium had booked their place at next year’s World Cup in Qatar by beating Estonia on Saturday.

Head coach Roberto Martinez said: “It’s fair to say when Wales are at home, they’ve got an extra threat.

“It makes a big difference for Wales now to go into the play-offs and be able to play at home.

“I would say without the crowd that maybe we don’t concede that goal.

“Every time the ball goes into the box or every time the ball goes to a certain player’s feet, those emotions can give you an extra step.

“For us, that’s why it was so good to see our young players able to cope in that environment.

“We can take a lot of information out of the way that we performed in such a beautiful, hostile atmosphere.”

Related
newschain

Wales guaranteed World Cup qualifying play-off spot after Spain win

Wales are guaranteed a World Cup qualifying play-off spot at least after Spain won 1-0 against Greece on Thursday. The Spain victory saw Luis Enrique’s men secure a top-two finish in Group B. And that confirmed Wales, currently third in Group E, as being guaranteed qualification for the play-offs by...
WORLD
The Guardian

Aaron Ramsey shines for Wales against Belarus as Gareth Bale reaches century

One of the things everyone says about Gareth Bale is that, for him, the team is always king, so he would have been unbothered at not getting in on the act as Wales effortlessly routed Belarus on his 100th cap. Instead Bale, wearing an enormous smile, applauded from the substitutes’ bench – he was withdrawn at half-time on his comeback from injury – as Ben Davies added a fourth goal, following an Aaron Ramsey double and a strike by Neco Williams. Connor Roberts found a late fifth goal shortly after the Belarus substitute Artem Kontsevoi had hit a consolation strike.
WORLD
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Aaron Ramsey
Person
Rob Page
Person
Kieffer Moore
chatsports.com

Aaron Ramsey eyes Premier League transfer move - with the midfielder aiming to be back in the English top-flight when Wales play their World Cup play-off early next year

Aaron Ramsey is aiming to be back in the Premier League by the time Wales tackle their World Cup play-off early next year. The midfielder has scored three goals in his last three matches for his country and will be a key man for them on Monday. A point against Belgium would secure second place in their qualifying group — and a better chance of a home tie in the play-offs — as Wales try to reach football's grandest stage for the first time since 1958.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Daily Mail

Wales boss Robert Page backs the call for yellow cards to be wiped clean ahead of the World Cup play-offs - with Aaron Ramsey and Joe Allen among those walking a disciplinary tightrope

Wales boss Robert Page has backed Scotland counterpart Steve Clarke's call for yellow cards to be wiped clean before the World Cup play-offs. Clarke wants the 12 play-off teams to lobby FIFA and stop bookings picked up in qualifying matches from counting in the March knockout games. Scotland and Wales...
FIFA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cardiff#Sky Sports#Nations League
SkySports

2022 World Cup play-offs: All you need to know

Scotland confirmed their place in the play-offs for the 2022 World Cup by winning 2-0 in Moldova on Friday, so who else can join them and how does it work?. The winners of each group automatically qualify for the World Cup finals, which run from November 21 to December 18 2022, and three more teams will seal their place at the end of the playoffs in March.
UEFA
BBC

Wales' 2022 World Cup play-off confirmed as Spain beat Greece 1-0

Wales are officially guaranteed at least a place in the World Cup play-offs after Spain beat Greece 1-0. Wales started their qualifying campaign knowing they had all but secured a play-off spot having won their Nations League group. Spain's win in Athens formally seals it, even if Wales finish outside...
WORLD
The Independent

Scotland secure World Cup play-off spot with victory over Moldova

Nathan Patterson scored his first international goal to send Scotland on their way to the World Cup qualifying play-offs.The Rangers full-back also set up the second for Che Adams in a 2-0 victory over Moldova as Scotland secured second spot in Group F with a game to spare.Adams also had two goals disallowed as Scotland delivered a positive performance in front of a noisy travelling support in Chisinau to record a fifth consecutive win.The three points saw them open up an unassailable lead over third-placed Israel ahead of their nearest challengers’ game in Austria, and took the pressure off ahead...
SPORTS
Country
Denmark
NewsBreak
World
Country
Belgium
Country
Qatar
NewsBreak
Sky Sport
NewsBreak
Sports
World Soccer Talk

Bale wants World Cup to round off 100-cap journey with Wales

London (AFP) – Gareth Bale said he wants to round off “an incredible journey” by taking Wales to a first World Cup since 1958 as he prepares to win his 100th cap against Belarus on Saturday. The Real Madrid forward became the then youngest player to appear for his country...
SOCCER
BBC

World Cup 2022 play-offs: The rival sides Wales could face for place in Qatar

More than six decades after their solitary World Cup appearance, Wales are two games away from reaching Qatar in 2022. Robert Page's side have given themselves a chance courtesy of a laudable qualifying campaign in which they finished second in Group E to Belgium, the world's best side according to the Fifa rankings.
FIFA
BBC

'As good as it's been for Scotland for a generation' as World Cup play-off beckons

As normal time crossed into added time on Friday night, the Tartan Army in Moldova's Zimbru stadium cannot have known what to do with themselves. Are not the last few minutes of Scotland games meant to be as anxious as hell? Is not this the period when their faces take on that haunted look, when the desperation is writ large on their furrowed brows?
SPORTS
The Independent

Northern Ireland stalemate forces Italy into World Cup qualification play-offs

Italy failed to secure automatic World Cup qualification on Monday night as they were held to a goalless draw by a spirited Northern Ireland side and were forced into the play-offs. Conor Washington even had a chance to snatch a famous victory in the closing stages as Northern Ireland frustrated...
SOCCER
The Independent

Is Wales vs Belarus on TV tonight? Kick-off time, channel and how to watch World Cup qualifier

Gareth Bale will be hoping to prove his fitness and earn his 100th cap for Wales when they face Belarus on Saturday night.The Dragons are looking to secure a top-two finish in Group E of their World Cup qualifying campaign and currently sit in third, behind Czech Republic, but with this fixture in hand.With Belgium already clear at the top, the race for a play-off spot between the other two nations is somewhat lessened by the fact whichever finishes third should still get a berth in the play-offs through their Nations League exertions.The reverse fixture between Belarus and Wales ended...
RUGBY
newschain

Portugal face World Cup play-offs after being stunned by Serbia

Aleksandar Mitrovic’s last-minute header snatched Serbia automatic qualification for Qatar 2022 as they won 2-1 in Portugal to consign the hosts to the play-offs. Fulham striker Mitrovic stepped off the bench to head home Dusan Tadic’s cross as Serbia hit back from behind to finish top of Group A. Portugal...
SOCCER
The Guardian

Socceroos’ blunt performance against China leaves World Cup hopes on knife edge

If “it’s in our hands” had indeed become the Socceroos’ unofficial apophthegm during their efforts to qualify for the 2022 World Cup then it is one they will just about be able to cling to at the end of a disappointing November international window. But with presages of ill-tidings beginning to come to the fore, automatic qualification for Qatar appears dangerously close to slipping through their fingers.
FIFA
