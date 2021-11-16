ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hillsboro, OR

Hillsboro Police Log: Nov. 1-7, 2021

By Hillsboro Police Department
 7 days ago

This week's calls include: a very drunk driver, a well-equipped shoplifter and stolen cushions.

Monday, Nov. 1

Someone went through a vehicle and stole numerous items in the 2800 block of Northeast Overlook Drive.

A man was arrested near Northeast Carillon Drive and Orenco Station Parkway after he was reported drinking in public and yelling at passing cars.

Tuesday, Nov. 2

A woman was arrested for assault IV (domestic violence) after she threatened to slash the tires of her and her fiancé's shared vehicle and cut the man's hand in the 1800 block of Northeast Hillaire Court.

A woman was arrested for DUII after she had been drinking all day at the bar in the 2400 block of Northeast Cornell Road and tried to drive her car away. Her blood alcohol content was measured at more than triple the legal limit.

Wednesday, Nov. 3

A man showed up at the Hillsboro Police Department on Southeast 10th Avenue to pick up some of his items. He was arrested on an outstanding warrant.

A woman stole a shopping cart with $1,476 worth of items out of the store in the 7200 block of Northeast Butler Street and lied to police officers about her identity. The woman was arrested for theft, giving a false name and two outstanding warrants.

Thursday, Nov. 4

A 1998 Honda Civic was stolen near Southeast Eighth Avenue and Maple Street.

The catalytic converter was taken off a vehicle in the 10600 block of Northeast Cornell Road.

Friday, Nov. 5

A man was called in as an unwanted person in the 100 block of South First Avenue. Officers arrested him on an outstanding felony warrant.

A man stole headphones from at store at 11115 Northeast Evergreen Parkway, then maced employees while he was escaping the store. Ultimately, the suspect was tracked by a police dog and arrested for robbery and theft.

Saturday, Nov. 6

A 2010 Ford F350 was stolen overnight in the 1600 block of Northeast Barberry Drive.

A dog bed and cushions from patio furniture were stolen from the 700 block of Southeast Seventh Avenue.

Sunday, Nov. 7

A man was called in asleep in the drive-thru at the McDonald's near Northeast Cornelius Pass Road and West Union Road and was later arrested for DUII.

A woman was arrested in the 300 block of Northeast Third Avenue after punching someone during a domestic disturbance.

Editor's note: Police logs are a partial accounting of law enforcement calls, based on activity reports and descriptions generated by participating police departments. All persons accused of a crime are legally considered to be innocent until proven guilty.

Portland Tribune

