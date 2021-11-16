ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Soccer

Luke Norris sends Stevenge through

By NewsChain Sport
 5 days ago
Luke Norris’ penalty in the last minute of extra time sent Stevenage into the second round of the FA Cup, following a dramatic 2-1 replay victory over MK Dons.

The Boro will travel to National League side Yeovil next month, following an evening the Dons finished with nine men, due to red cards for Josh Martin and Harry Darling.

Just as he did in the original tie, Darling opened the scoring for MK Dons, as he bundled in Josh McEachran’s corner with his shoulder in the 36th minute.

But the visitors were a man light after Martin was harshly shown a straight red card in first-half stoppage time for shoving Bruno Andrade.

Stevenage drew level just after the hour mark when Ben Coker was found in space by Elliott List and has cross was met by a thumping header from Jamie Reid.

Extra time was needed and just when it looked as though penalties were inevitable, Stevenage had a spot kick when Darling, who was sent off for a second yellow, hacked down List and Norris held his nerve.

