Rivals Argentina and Uruguay meet on Friday night in World Cup qualifying in a high stakes match for both teams in what's becoming a tight race in CONMEBOL for the four automatic qualifying spots. Taking place the day after Brazil punched their tickets to Qatar, Argentina are sitting pretty in second with a 7-4-0 record and a cushion of nine points over that fifth-place spot, and while they can't earn a World Cup berth during this window, three points here will put them one step closer. As for Uruguay, it's not time to hit the panic button, but they are at risk of failing to qualify if their average form continues. Oscar Tabarez's team has a 4-4-4 record and sits in sixth place, on the outside looking in. A win here gets them into fourth place.

SOCCER ・ 9 DAYS AGO