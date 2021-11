One of the biggest drawbacks of electric vehicles for the average consumer is their relatively slow charging speed. Most people would want their EV to refuel as quickly as filling up the gas tank in a regular car, but the technology just isn’t there yet, so to work around it, many manufacturers have turned their focus to providing batteries that can deliver more range between fill-ups. However, in collaboration with Purdue University, Ford is patenting a technology that manages to attack the charging speed issue directly at the source.

CARS ・ 10 DAYS AGO