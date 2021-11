When German police took down the dark web marketplace DarkMarket in January, they did more than shutter the largest underground online drug bazaar operating at that time. They also nabbed more than 20 servers in Moldova and Ukraine, infrastructure that contained a host of information about the site’s buyers and sellers. Today, a joint operation of the US Justice Department, Europol, and a host of other agencies revealed the payoff: 150 arrests spread across eight countries; over 230 kilograms of drugs and $31.6 million in cash and cryptocurrency seized, and an apparent shift in law enforcement strategy that puts more focus on dark web vendors than the sites themselves.

