BROWN COUNTY, WI (WTAQ) – Brown County officials are reminding residents to be prepared ahead for the impact of potentially extreme winter storm events this season. “We all had that first taste of the snowstorm that came through now it’s a reminder for us to make sure that we’re taking the necessary precautions and preparedness for one of those events that may take place,” said County Executive Troy Streckenbach. “The best way for us to stay alive and protect our loved ones is to make sure that we have things in our vehicle in case we become stranded or break down during a winter storm.”

BROWN COUNTY, WI ・ 4 DAYS AGO