Santa Barbara County, CA

Overturned big-rig truck snarls traffic on Highway 101 near Buellton

By Julia Nguyen
 5 days ago
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. -- Highway 101 was impacted by a big rig crash on the southbound lane on Tuesday morning.

At around 5:05 p.m., Buelton CHP responded to reports of a big rig crash on Highway 101 southbound near the Santa Rosa Road in Santa Barbara County.

At arrival, they found that a big rig was overturned blocking most of the southbound lanes on Highway 101.

Traffic in the area was heavily impacted with part of Highway 101 southbound blocked.

CHP says in their initial investigation, they found that the truck was traveling southbound in the number 1 lane when the truck turned in a southwest direction and went across all southbound lanes. The truck crashed into an embankment and rolled over onto its left side.

A Sig Alert was in effect at 6:48 a.m.

The roads were impacted for four hours.

This was a solo vehicle crash.

The truck driver was not transported to the hospital.

CHP says drugs and/or alcohol do not seem to be a factor in this crash.

The case is still under investigation.

