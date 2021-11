STATE COLLEGE, Pa. -- It is going to be win and in for Rutgers, and almost assuredly with no margin for error. The Scarlet Knights’ roller coaster ride of a season hit another low with Saturday’s 28-0 loss to Penn State here at Beaver Stadium. But their listless performance did nothing to change the stakes for next Saturday’s regular season finale at home against Maryland.

STATE COLLEGE, PA ・ 15 HOURS AGO