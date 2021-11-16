Family Left Searching For Answers After Loved One Shot & Killed While Driving

A Tulsa family is hoping for answers after a woman was shot and killed in her car last week.

Shermiya Breed's great aunt LaKeisha Smith says this has been unfathomable, and they are hoping and praying someone knows something.

Smith says her great-niece Shermiya was a quiet girl, who was a great big sister to her two younger brothers and could light up a room with her beautiful smile.

"Who shoots a person and just leaves them to die, I don't know what kind of human being that is," LaKeisha said.

Tulsa police say Shermiya was shot and killed last week in her car while driving on North Elgin.

Tulsa police have not made an arrest, and LaKeisha says her family has no idea who could have killed Shermiya.

"Who and why, who would do this to her, and why? There's no answer that's going to give us peace, but just finding out who, and just having justice for her because this is one child that did not deserve that at all," she said.

She says the family is devastated but says they do have peace because neighbors ran out to help Shermiya, and stayed with her, so she wasn't alone.

LaKeisha says her family has never experienced anything like this.

"We've never had anybody taken in this way, from our family, it's just really hard, but we're sticking together, getting through it," she said.

LaKeisha says they're hopeful they will get the answers they are longing to get, and they will miss Shermiya every day.

"We're going to miss her, I don't even think we know what she could have become because she was only 22 years old, but who she was to us is going to be missed," she said.

Services will be held on Saturday in Sapulpa at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

If you'd like to help Shermiya's family, CLICK HERE.