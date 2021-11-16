ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Family Left Searching For Answers After Loved One Shot & Killed While Driving

By Jordan Tidwell
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Wu9az_0cym1DJi00

A Tulsa family is hoping for answers after a woman was shot and killed in her car last week.

Shermiya Breed's great aunt LaKeisha Smith says this has been unfathomable, and they are hoping and praying someone knows something.

Smith says her great-niece Shermiya was a quiet girl, who was a great big sister to her two younger brothers and could light up a room with her beautiful smile.

"Who shoots a person and just leaves them to die, I don't know what kind of human being that is," LaKeisha said.

Tulsa police say Shermiya was shot and killed last week in her car while driving on North Elgin.

Tulsa police have not made an arrest, and LaKeisha says her family has no idea who could have killed Shermiya.

"Who and why, who would do this to her, and why? There's no answer that's going to give us peace, but just finding out who, and just having justice for her because this is one child that did not deserve that at all," she said.

She says the family is devastated but says they do have peace because neighbors ran out to help Shermiya, and stayed with her, so she wasn't alone.

LaKeisha says her family has never experienced anything like this.

"We've never had anybody taken in this way, from our family, it's just really hard, but we're sticking together, getting through it," she said.

LaKeisha says they're hopeful they will get the answers they are longing to get, and they will miss Shermiya every day.

"We're going to miss her, I don't even think we know what she could have become because she was only 22 years old, but who she was to us is going to be missed," she said.

Services will be held on Saturday in Sapulpa at Calvary Baptist Church at 2 p.m.

If you'd like to help Shermiya's family, CLICK HERE.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Male Found Shot Dead In Apparent Homicide

Tulsa police said they are investigating an apparent homicide. When officers arrived on scene just after midnight Saturday, they said they found a body on a sidewalk near East 41st Street and Memorial Drive. The male victim suffered a gunshot wound and died at the scene. Authorities do not have...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

TPD Arrests Man Involved In Overnight Shooting

Tulsa police arrested a man who they said fired shots at a house late Friday night. The shots were fired between 10 p.m. and midnight at a residence near East 71st Street and Riverside Drive. Officers arrived on scene and found John Williams with a gunshot wound. They also determined...
TULSA, OK
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Tulsa, OK
Local
Oklahoma Crime & Safety
City
Sapulpa, OK
Tulsa, OK
Crime & Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Thieves Steal Break $2K Worth Of Merchandise From PGA Office In Tulsa

Tulsa Police need help finding two men caught on camera breaking into the PGA Championship office at Southern Hills Country Club. The director of the PGA Championship Bryan Karns says his staff found out about the break-in early Thursday morning when they pulled up to the office and noticed one of the windows was broken. Once the two thieves broke into the PGA Championship office early Thursday morning they got to work stealing pretty much anything they could carry.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Local Boy Scout Troop Searching For Trailer After Falling Victim To Theft

A Tulsa boy scout troop has no equipment or tools for their trips after someone pulled up to their trailer, cut the cable, and took the whole thing. Troop 945 Scout leaders said the boy scouts just finished big improvements on the trailer and it was their home base every time they go camping, so now they just want to see it returned. Scout leaders for the 40 boys in Troop 945 said they have a great group of young men.
TULSA, OK
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One Child#Calvary Baptist Church#Driving
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

3 Hospitalized After 2-Car Crash Near Crow Creek In Tulsa

Tulsa Police are investigating a crash on Riverside Drive heading over the Crow Creek bridge. Officers say there is still a lot to be determined in this crash but that three people are in critical condition. Police say around midnight, a black Cadillac was trying to pass another car near 31st St on Riverside and hit the left side of it.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Sequoyah County Found Guilty Of Setting Mother, Grandmother On Fire

A Sequoyah County man has been found guilty by a federal jury of killing his mother and grandmother by setting them on fire. In June of 2019, Joseph Hernandez poured gasoline on his mother Audrey Hernandez and grandmother Frances Wright then set them on fire inside their Marble City home. Neighbors saw the fire and pulled the women out of the home but they died from their injuries a few days later.
SEQUOYAH COUNTY, OK
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Oklahoma Hunters Help Little Boy With Cancer Shoot First Buck

Green Country hunters came together to help a little boy fighting cancer, shoot his first buck!. Bradley Lawson has been fighting aggressive cancer since he was three years old- he has grown up in hospitals. He is 5 now. Bradley had rounds of unsuccessful surgeries to remove his tumor and was eventually taken off life support, but he survived! His dad tells me, while Bradley was in the hospital, on his sickest days-----he would talk about, one day, being able to go hunt and shoot a buck.
OKLAHOMA STATE
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa FD: Gas Line Cut By Construction Crew In Tulsa; No Evacuations Required

The Tulsa Fire Department and Tulsa City crews are on the scene of a gas leak right near McClure Elementary at 61st and Yorktown. The fire department says a construction crew hit a gas line while working. Firefighters say they have been monitoring the winds and no evacuations are happening at this point. The teams are waiting for ONG to make repairs. Traffic is being diverted around the area for the time being.
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Tulsa, OK
24
Followers
89
Post
4K+
Views
ABOUT

News On 6 KOTV in Tulsa provides news, weather and sports information for eastern Oklahoma to keep Oklahomans safe, informed and entertained.

 https://www.griffin.news/

Comments / 0

Community Policy