Lancaster County, PA

Three Victims Of 2 Fatal Route 30 Crashes IDd By Coroner

By Jillian Pikora
 5 days ago
The identities of the three people killed in two separate crashes along Route 30 have been released by the Lancaster County Coroner’s office.

Both crashes happened on Nov. 10, in West Hempfield Township near the Prospect Road interchange, as Daily Voice reported at the time.

The first crash occurred when Tinnell Davis Jr., 23, of Baltimore, Maryland, and Cayla Raye, 23, of Aberdeen, Maryland, who were in a Honda Accord, crossed the grass median and hit a box truck, according to police.

The crash happened on Route 30 eastbound near Prospect Road shortly after 9 a.m., as Daily Voice previously reported.

Both Davis and Raye were pronounced dead at the scene due to multiple traumatic injuries, reports Lancaster Online citing the Lancaster County coroner’s office.

Three people in the box truck were also transported to an area hospital for minor injuries, according to police.

Davis Jr. and Raye’s community have been sharing their grief on social media:

Raye’s viewing will be held at Wylie Funeral Home located at 701 North Mount Street in Baltimore, Maryland on Dec. 3 the public is invited to attend from 6 to 8 p.m. and her funeral has been scheduled for the following day at Mount Hope located at 1716 Gwynns Fall Parkway at 11 a.m., according to social media posts by her family and friends.

She will be interred at Kings Memorial Cemetery Park located at 8710 Dogwood Road in Baltimore, according to her family.

Davis Jr’s funeral and memorial service details have not been released.

Both Davis Jr. and Rayes are survived by their families and friends, according to social media.

The second fatal crash happened near the intersection, at the Prospect Road on-ramp to Route 30 around 5:17 p.m., according to dispatchers at the time.

Michael Mylott, 29, of Mountville, Pennsylvania was seriously injured after a white ford pickup truck hit his motorcycle, according to police.

Mylott was transported to a hospital where he died of his multiple traumatic injuries, according to PennLive citing the coroner.

The driving of the pickup truck was uninjured, according to police.

Mylott’s community is also sharing their grieve online.

His community also held a Tribute Ride/Car Cruise in his memory on Sunday at Park City Center from 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., according to Facebook event post by his friends.

He enjoyed cars and embraced his heritage, hoping to one day buy property in Ireland, according to his obituary.

Mylott is survived by his parents, John and Lou Ann of Lancaster; a sister, Lauren Mylott of Lancaster; his girlfriend, Krystal McCool of Mountville; Krystal’s daughter, Aurora; a large extended family and his friends, according to his obituary.

His viewing has been scheduled at the Charles F. Snyder Jr. Funeral Home & Crematory located at 3110 Lititz Pike in Lititz on Thursday, Nov. 18, 6 to 8 p.m and an additional viewing will be held on Friday from 1 to 1:30 p.m. followed by his funeral service, both of those events will be live streamed here.

Mylott will be interred at Mountville Cemetery, according to his obituary.

Memorial contributions in Mike’s name may be made to the National Motorcycle Safety Fund.

Both crashes remain under investigation by West Hempfield Township police. Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 717-285-5191 or 1-800-957-2677.

