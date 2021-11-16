Cavs Rookie Evan Mobley Out 2-4 Weeks With Elbow Sprain

Leading scorer Collin Sexton remains sidelined with a meniscus tear in his left knee. The Cavs have not updated his status in a week.

Also, center Jarrett Allen missed Monday’s game with an illness and will not make the trip to play at Brooklyn on Wednesday.

Kevin Love and Lauri Markkanen recently cleared the NBA’s health protocols and are working on their conditioning before playing. Bickerstaff said it’s possible Love could return against the Nets.

After Mobley got hurt, the Cavs finished with just nine players against the Celtics.