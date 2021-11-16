13-year-old in Cummings school shooting pleads guilty, released to house arrest in deal

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — “As time passed he calmed down a little bit, and was able to think more clearly about his actions, their consequences and has started shifting his focus away from the circumstances he found himself in and more towards the healing process moving forward,” said Blake Ballin, the attorney who represents the 13-year-old who allegedly shot a classmate at Cumming’s K-8 Optional School.

Ballin said a case like this has multiple factors to consider:

Was there an intent to kill?

What is the age of the defendant?

Lack of contact with the court

The conditions under which the event took place

It’s been nearly two months since the incident.

Tuesday afternoon, the 13-year-old suspect, whose name has not been released, found out he’ll be able to go home and into a house arrest program, according to his attorney.

“What we were able to do was come to an agreement with the state,” said Ballin, “The victim and his family are all on board, and today, we told the judge what the conditions of his release would be.”

Ballin said there’s a lack of evidence where a trial would be necessary.

The victim and Ballin’s client have been allowed to have contact since the incident.

Since the shooting, the victim’s family has asked for help for the young suspect instead of punishment.

“The child’s father, the father of the child who was shot, has been very outspoken about reconciliation, about treatment, about making sure that my client, the defendant, was not going to be incarcerated as a result of this,” said Ballin.

The boy will also have to take a gun safety class.

Ballin said his client has been through ups and downs considering his actions.

“He was shell-shocked,” said Ballin, “I don’t know if this is a good word to use, but I think he was shocked by his actions and the circumstances he found himself in as anyone.”

Ballin said the suspect has been worried about the victim’s condition after everything that’s happened.

The victim has been able to make a full recovery since the shooting.

Attempts were made to speak with the defendant’s family but the family has said they have no comment at this time.

