AUBURN | There are a few things you get to know about Mike Leach the more time you spend around him, one being that the further away from football the question, the longer his answer will be. Sure, the Mississippi State coach will give you information on how well his quarterback Will Rogers is playing, but ask him about growing up in Cody, Wyo., and he will delight you with 15 minutes of stories and anecdotes about his childhood.

FOOTBALL ・ 10 DAYS AGO