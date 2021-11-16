PHOTOS: See 5 new floats debuting in the 2021 Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade

NEW YORK (WCBS 880) — The Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade will be back in full swing next week and to celebrate, the company is unveiling five new floats that will take to the streets of Manhattan.

The 95th annual parade returns Thursday, Nov. 25 with in-person audiences after the COVID-19 pandemic forced spectators indoors last year.

Now, the final staples and coats of paint have been added on to the new floats making their debut at this year’s event, including “Birds of a Feather Stream Together” by Peacock, “Celebration Gator” by Louisiana Office of Tourism, “Colossal Wave of Wonder” by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions, “Gravy Pirates” by HEINZ and “Magic Meets the Sea” by Disney Cruise Line.

The 'Birds of a Feather Stream Together' by Peacock float for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo credit Kristie Keleshian

The 'Celebration Gator' by Louisiana Office of Tourism float for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo credit Kristie Keleshian

The 'Colossal Wave of Wonder' by Kalahari Resorts and Conventions float for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo credit Kristie Keleshian

The 'Gravy Pirates' by HEINZ float for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo credit Kristie Keleshian

The 'Magic Meets the Sea' by Disney Cruise Line float for the 95th annual Macy's Thanksgiving Day Parade. Photo credit Kristie Keleshian

“That's the beauty and the fun of a live event, we’re just leaning into projects and making them the best they can be,” said Rick Pomer, creative director for the parade. “This [year] is really about bringing it all back and I feel like the Macy's parade is kind of that connective tissue that helps.”

Pomer said everyone involved is very excited about the return of the parade.

“The participants that are so excited to come back, all of our volunteers who maybe weren't able to join us last year, everyone is extra excited to really deliver this in a way that was never delivered before,” he said.

Macy's also tested out at six new balloons at the Citi Field parking lot over the weekend.

The parade will start at 77th Street and Central Park West at 9 a.m. and march its 2.5-mile route to Columbus circle, turn onto Central Park South and then head down Sixth Avenue to turn west onto 34th Street, ending at Seventh Avenue in front of Macy’s Herald Square.

There will be limited public viewing along designated areas on the route and guests who do enter the viewing areas will be required to provide proof of vaccination.