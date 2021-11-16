ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Serial thief loses latest court fight

By KRQE Staff
KRQE News 13
KRQE News 13
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2HcBpm_0cylzunf00

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial thief who was trying to get out of her latest charge using the arrests of two officers involved has lost her fight in court. Jennifer Christensen ‘s latest case involves her allegedly fleeing from Albuquerque Police officers in a stolen car in October 2020.

Story continues below:

She’s the same woman, who in 2016, tried to steal a vehicle from Fire Station 9 and rammed into a chief’s vehicle in another stolen truck when firefighters tried to stop her. Her attorneys were trying to get access to the Internal Affairs records of two officers involved in her latest arrest because both have been criminally charged for DWI while off duty.

They argued her guilt or innocence depends on the credibility of those officers but Judge Brett Loveless denied the request, saying the officers played a minimal role in the investigation in the case and her attorneys do have access to criminal complaints, witness statements and video in those cases if they chose to use them.

The judge also states there’s no evidence those Internal Affairs records contain information that is material to Christensen’s guilt or innocence.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KRQE NEWS 13 - Breaking News, Albuquerque News, New Mexico News, Weather, and Videos.

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KRQE News 13

BCSO searching for dollar store armed robber

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Bernalillo County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding a suspect in an armed robbery at a dollar store in southwest Albuquerque. The robbery happened at a Family Dollar along Isleta near Don Felipe Road on November 8. The suspect is described as being Hispanic, in his late 20s, and about […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Roswell man arrested in connection to NE Albuquerque fatal crash

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A 19-year-old Roswell man has been arrested in a fatal crash in Albuquerque Saturday night. The crash happened at the intersection of Montgomery Boulevard and Morris Street NE around 7:00 p.m. Police say Casino Salazar was driving a Chevrolet SUV at a high rate of speed westbound on Montgomery when he struck […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Judge sentences serial shoplifter to two years

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A serial shoplifter who’s gotten leniency before got a scolding from a judge on Friday. Michael Johnson has been in and out of jail for stealing from stores like Home Depot, Kohls and Walmart. Prosecutors say he’s had 12 arrests in three years and his crimes have escalated. “We don’t normally think […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Albuquerque man arrested for intentionally running over victim

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Police Department has arrested and charged a man after he allegedly ran over a man on Friday. Police arrested 57-year-old Ruben Tafoya on an open count of murder after he was allegedly seen striking a man with his vehicle in the parking lot of Bow and Arrow Lodge. Witnesses say they […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Albuquerque, NM
Crime & Safety
City
Albuquerque, NM
KRQE News 13

FBI seek information connected to death of Laguna Pueblo resident

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Officers with the Laguna Police Department and the FBI are seeking information in identifying the murderer of a Laguna Pueblo resident. Officials say on August 12, 2021, 42-year-old Victor G. Jones was found dead in his driveway in New Laguna, New Mexico. Police say Jones was found stabbed in his chest. Anyone […]
LAGUNA, NM
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Serial#Attorneys#Thief#Police#Covid#Internal Affairs#Dwi#Krqe News#Albuquerque News
KRQE News 13

NMSP searching for missing endangered Taos teen

TAOS, N.M. (KRQE) – New Mexico State Police are asking for help in searching for 13-year-old Rickey G. Fresquez of Rancho De Taos. They say Fresquez is missing and believed to be in danger. Fresquez is a Hispanic male, 5’5″ tall, weighing 125 lbs with brown eyes and black hair. He was last seen on Nov. 20 […]
TAOS, NM
KRQE News 13

Rittenhouse acquittal protested in Albuquerque

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – People in Albuquerque are protesting the acquittal of Kyle Rittenhouse. He killed two people and injured another during a protest in Wisconsin after a white officer shot a black man last year. It was an emotional day for groups like the Albuquerque Center for Peace and the Party for Socialism and […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

Two names added to Metro 15 list

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – On Thursday, the Albuquerque Police Department updated their Metro 15 list of repeat offenders to be on the look out for. Asa Webb, 30, and 26-year-old Lamar Watts have been added. According to a press release, Webb is a parole absconder and currently under supervision for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon. […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KRQE News 13

Surveillance video catches brawl at Dion’s near Nob Hill

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – An Albuquerque woman was charged with causing over $1,000 worth of damage to a man’s motorcycle following a fight at a local restaurant. Brittany Mellecker, 30, was caught on surveillance video back in May pushing down the motorcycle of 53-year-old James Kirkendoll outside of the Dion’s at Central and Monroe. According to […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

APD searching for three cars involved in fatal hit and run on Central

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Albuquerque Police said they responded to a reported crash on Central Ave. and 63rd St. on Friday night. Officials say witnesses saw a 2009 black Hyundai Tucson, a dark gray Dodge Charger and another dark-colored vehicle traveling east on Central hit a pedestrian. The pedestrian sustained injuries and died on the scene. Police […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

State warns of new fraud scheme aimed at licenses

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) A new fraud scheme has begun, this time aimed at licensees. The New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department has learned that scammers have been identifying themselves as a member of the department and notifying the licensee that they are under investigation, that their license may be suspended, or an arrest warrant has […]
ALBUQUERQUE, NM
KRQE News 13

KRQE News 13

5K+
Followers
1K+
Post
872K+
Views
ABOUT

Albuquerque and New Mexico Local News and Weather

 https://krqe.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy