Affidavit: Kansas lawmaker hit brother in fight over baptism

By Knss Staff
 5 days ago

Newly released court documents say a Kansas lawmaker who is charged with domestic battery pushed, hit and spit on his brother, 18, in a fight that erupted because the brother was going to get baptized.

The probable cause affidavit that was released Tuesday also says Rep. Aaron Coleman, 21, (D-Kansas City), was “uncooperative” with police during the Oct. 30 fight.

Coleman has acknowledged past abuses against girls and young women. And he took a temporary “leave of absence” earlier this month following a Johnson County district judge’s order that he undergo a mental health evaluation.

