Salvation Army holds Angel Tree program in the Twin Tiers

Thanks to the Angel Tree Program, several kids can receive Christmas gifts they may not have been able to otherwise. Hannah Greer, Family Resource Center Coordinator for Corbin Primary, Corbin Elementary, and Corbin Preschool said they have a lot of needs, especially during the pandemic. The Angel Tree Program is a need-based Christmas assistance program. Not only do they help kids get toys or games on their wish lists, but a main priority is to ensure kids get clothing and shoes to get them through the winter months. Greer also said when we think of the Angel Tree Program, we often think of buying gifts for younger kids, but middle school and high school aged children are just as important to buy for. If you are looking to sponsor an angel in the Corbin Independent school system, here is a list of contacts who can pair you with a child:

CORBIN, KY ・ 12 DAYS AGO