Bryce Harper returned home in September from the final game of the season when his wife asked him if he had finally looked at his statistics. He did whatever he could through the season to avoid looking at his numbers. He told his wife to not tell him what he was hitting, blocked his ears when friends brought up his MVP case, and swiped past them as quickly as he could whenever they fell into his social media feed.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO