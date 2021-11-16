IOC no longer will determine transgender athlete eligibility by testosterone levels

Photo: New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competes in the Tokyo Olympic Games. She was the first transgender woman athlete to compete in the Olympics. After two years of deliberation with over 250 athletes and stakeholders such as Athlete Ally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) came out with a new framework for transgender and intersex athlete involvement in sports. It's from these recommendations, titled "IOC Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations," released during Transgender Awareness Week, that governing bodies will develop their own criteria for men's and women's sports. It's not legally binding — it's up to these independent federations to implement policies — but it replaces previous statements from the IOC, including the 2015 guidelines indicating testosterone thresholds for transgender women.

SOCIETY ・ 4 DAYS AGO