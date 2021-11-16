ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
IOC no longer will determine transgender athlete eligibility by testosterone levels

By Les Carpenter
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe International Olympic Committee is moving away from a focus on individual testosterone levels in transgender and intersex athletes as a way of determining those athletes’ eligibility for competition. In new guidelines for inclusion on the basis of gender identity, the IOC is encouraging policies that require evidence that...

theeastcountygazette.com

Texas Sports Bill Harms Transgender Athletes – Alana McLaughlin

“The intentions of rightwing politicians like Abbott and DeSantis are clear. They are using transgender children as scapegoat and compromising their health and safety to score political points with their party and their constituents,” Trans MMA Athlete Alana McLaughlin writes in The Guardian. This is after the passing of TX...
TEXAS STATE
The Independent

IOC introduces transgender athletes rules and says no one must be excluded

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has released a new, “groundbreaking” framework on transgender inclusion that calls for no athlete to be excluded from any competition on grounds of unfair advantage.The 10-point framework, prepared by the IOC and released on Tuesday, took two years to be finalised. The committee consulted with more than 250 athletes and other stakeholders before finalising the document.It states that “unlike previous guidelines, the framework underscores that no athlete has an inherent advantage and moves away from eligibility criteria focused on testosterone levels.”“The framework also acknowledges the central role that eligibility criteria play in ensuring fairness, particularly...
SOCIETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ioc#Testosterone#Transgender#Olympics
POPSUGAR

IOC Releases "Groundbreaking" New Framework on Transgender and Intersex Athlete Participation

Photo: New Zealand's Laurel Hubbard competes in the Tokyo Olympic Games. She was the first transgender woman athlete to compete in the Olympics. After two years of deliberation with over 250 athletes and stakeholders such as Athlete Ally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) came out with a new framework for transgender and intersex athlete involvement in sports. It's from these recommendations, titled "IOC Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations," released during Transgender Awareness Week, that governing bodies will develop their own criteria for men's and women's sports. It's not legally binding — it's up to these independent federations to implement policies — but it replaces previous statements from the IOC, including the 2015 guidelines indicating testosterone thresholds for transgender women.
SOCIETY
ESPN

IOC provides framework for international federations to develop their own eligibility criteria for transgender, intersex athletes

In a much anticipated announcement of updated policy recommendations for transgender and intersex athlete participation, the International Olympic Committee on Tuesday announced a new framework for individual international federations to develop their own eligibility criteria, instead of a blanket policy. The new guidance replaces the previous 2015 consensus statement and...
SOCIETY
olympics.com

IOC Athletes’ Commission geared up to support athletes at Beijing 2022 and beyond

Supporting athletes in the lead-up to and during Beijing 2022. The IOC AC also held its traditional joint meeting with the IOC Executive Board (EB). Focusing on the Olympic Winter Games Beijing 2022, the IOC EB and AC discussed the engagement with the athletes in the lead-up to and during the Games with a view to ensuring a safe and healthy Games experience.
SPORTS
Eyewitness News

International Olympic Committee announces new framework on transgender athletes

The International Olympic Committee (IOC) has announced a new framework on transgender athletes, saying that no athlete should be excluded from competition on the assumption of an advantage due to their gender. The new guidance follows a two-year consultation process with more than 250 athletes and concerned stakeholders. Released on...
SOCIETY
Santa Maria Times

IOC transgender guidelines hailed but questions remain

WELLINGTON, New Zealand (AP) — New International Olympic Committee guidelines to sports bodies on transgender participation have been hailed as groundbreaking for reversing assumptions that trans women enjoy automatic advantages in female sports. But several experts say the framework of 10 principles, released by the IOC this week, likely can...
SOCIETY
whbl.com

Tennis-IOC Athletes’ Commission ‘very concerned’ about China’s Peng

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Athletes Commission of the International Olympic Committee on Saturday said it was “very concerned” for Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai and hoped contact with her and fellow athletes could be established soon. Former doubles world number one Peng has not been seen or heard from publicly...
TENNIS
trust.org

ANALYSIS - IOC's new transgender and intersex guidelines divide sport

LGBT+ and human rights advocates welcomed dropping advice on testosterone levels, but some scientists said the Olympic guidance was 'unreasonable'. ATLANTA/LONDON, Nov 18 (Thomson Reuters Foundation) - The International Olympic Committee's move to drop its advice on testosterone levels for transgender athletes in the absence of scientific consensus leaves sports bodies facing tough decisions on who can compete, some experts have warned.
SOCIETY
The Independent

Novak Djokovic in doubt as Australian Open confirms vaccination requirement

Novak Djokovic’s participation in the Australian Open in January is in doubt after officials confirmed all players must be vaccinated in order to compete in the tournament.Djokovic, a nine-time winner in Melbourne has repeatedly refused to disclose his vaccination status and intimated he would not play if the vaccine ruling was enforced.Tournament Director Craig Tiley said at the tournament’s official launch: “Everyone on site – the fans, the staff and the players – will need to be vaccinated in order to participate in this year’s Australian Open.“There has been a lot of speculation around Novak’s position. He has noted...
TENNIS
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rivals claim Iran women's team goalkeeper could actually be a man

Jordan has demanded that the Asian Football Confederation launch an investigation to determine the sex of the Iran women's team goalkeeper, following a penalty shootout loss for Jordan against their regional rivals. Iran beat Jordan 4-2 on spot-kicks in September to qualify for the women's Asian Cup for the first...
SOCCER
arcamax.com

Trans athletes should not be deemed to have 'unfair competitive advantage' just for being transgender: IOC

Transgender women athletes shouldn’t be seen as having an unfair advantage, according to new guidelines released this week by the International Olympic Committee. The new guidance, entitled “IOC Framework on Fairness, Inclusion and Non-Discrimination on the Basis of Gender Identity and Sex Variations,” updates the IOC’s 2015 guidelines, which used testosterone levels to determine who was eligible to compete in women’s sports.
SOCIETY
hillcountrynews

Trans athletes should not be deemed to have ‘unfair competitive advantage’ just for being transgender: IOC

Transgender women athletes shouldn’t be seen as having an unfair advantage, according to new guidelines released this week by the International Olympic Committee. In an effort to improve our website and enhance our local coverage, HillCountryNews.com has switched to a membership model. Fill out the form below to create a free account. Once you're logged in, you can continue using the site as normal. You should remain logged in on your computer or device as long as you don’t clear your browser history/cookies.
SOCIETY

