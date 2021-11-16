ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lynn nonprofits will gain gifts under Salvy’s trees

By Allysha Dunnigan
 5 days ago
LYNN — Salvy the Florist is hosting its annual Christmas Tree Fundraiser, where it will donate a portion of sales from the trees to 12 local organizations.

As part of the tree purchase, Salvy the Florist will donate $10 to one of the 12 organizations of the buyer’s choosing.

Money from this year’s fundraiser will go towards Camp Fire North Shore, the Veterans Association, Lynn Museum/LynnArts, Wyoma Little League, Pine Hill Little League, East Lynn Little League, West Lynn Pop Warner, Lynn Special Needs Camp, Lynn Youth Hockey, Lynn Youth Soccer, Salem/Swampscott Youth Hockey, and SkillsUSA.

“We hope you will stop by and grab your Christmas tree from us and give back to one of these great local organizations,” owner Salvy Migliaccio said.

Christmas trees will arrive on Monday at Salvy’s locations at 181 Broadway in Lynn and 470 Humphrey St. in Swampscott. Trees will be available for reservation, pickup, or delivery beginning on Tuesday.

The trees are High-Density Premium Grade Balsam, ranging from five to 15 feet.

Salvy’s is also offering the Stand Strait Christmas Tree Stands and drill and free delivery.

Delivery will be in the evening on the date of the buyer’s choosing, and Salvy’s asks customers to please plan their delivery and set up accordingly.

The Christmas Tree Fundraiser began in 2014 exclusively with Wyoma Little League, when  Migliaccio’s son, Dante, played for Wyoma at the time.

“Partnering with Wyoma the following year was a concept I came up with to connect us to the local community and help them raise some money,” Migliaccio said. “It was a huge success and each year I have been able to add new organizations to the fundraiser.”

The fundraiser will last until trees run out.

To purchase a tree online and select an organization to donate to, visit salvyspecials.wufoo.com/forms/s1h32t0v17b2lo0/ . For any questions, email salvyspecials@gmail.com .

